A former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has recommended the establishment of mobile courts for the trial of examination fraudsters and offenders.

Bello Salim made this recommendation to the current Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, according to a JAMB bulletin released and sent to newsmen.

Mr Salim, who left JAMB in 2006, lamented about the slow pace of prosecution of examination offenders.

He said since examinations had gone digital, the law governing the conduct of examinations should go digital as well.

”Examination malpractice is a global malaise. The battle is ongoing; we have not won it. When you present examination malpractice suspects at the beginning of August, for instance, and a court hearing is fixed for the middle of October, the hearing is adjourned almost as soon as it starts to maybe January. The court process will thus keep dragging on,” he said.

He said there should be mobile courts just like the election tribunals to treat all cases of examination malpractices and other unwholesome practices promptly.

”We should have penalties that are enforceable. The prescribed seven-year jail term for anyone involved in examination malpractices should be enforced,” he said.

The former registrar also noted that the National Youth Service Corps must intensify its quest to deal with unqualified graduates seeking to participate in the one-year national service, in order to sanitise the system.

Over the years, JAMB has battled with cases of exam malpractice, which has led it to cancel the results of thousands of candidates across the country.

In 2019, the results of over 30,000 candidates were initially withheld, with most later released, on suspicions of examination malpractice.

One of those whose results were eventually cancelled was Kingsley Unekwe. He was accused of altering his score to meet the cut-off points to study Medicine at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).