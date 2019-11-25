<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has been nominated for this year’s National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award, to be conferred by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prof Oloyede, was earlier in the year awarded public servant of the year by The Sun publishing limited, publishers of The Sun Newspaper, in an elaborate event in Lagos.

￼Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who communicated the development to Oloyede in a letter, also informed him that the decision was as a result of numerous innovations he introduced to the operations of JAMB.

Ngige added that the President recognised that within his three years as Registrar of JAMB, Oloyede, in a fight against corruption and unwholesome acts, introduced diverse innovations, transparency and deployed Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Other awardees include the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali (Rtd), Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, whose contributions to socioeconomic development of Nigeria caught the attention of the President.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, confirmed that the award lecture with the theme “productivity for national re-engineering, security and growth would be delivered by former Director General, National Centre for Education Management and Administration (NCEMA), Prof. Mike Obadan.