Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, says two JAMB officials were attacked during the mock exercise which held on Monday (today).

He said the two officials would also have been set ablaze but for the quick intervention that saved them from the attempted jungle justice.

He said the reason for the dastardly attack was yet to be ascertained, even as the two officials have been taken to the hospital after they were rescued.

The registrar made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday when he led the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on a visit to some CBT centres in Abuja during the mock examination.

The registrar said the attack took place at a centre in the Lagos State Polytechnic.

“The very first sad thing that we noticed was that two of our staff were almost murdered in Lagos.

“There was an attempt on their lives at the Lagos State Polytechnic. For whatever reason, they were wet with petrol and they were to be set ablaze.

“We have sent a rescue team and they took them to the hospital. We are still looking into what happened, but we have evacuated our staff from the place.

“We hope that whoever attempted that, the law enforcement agencies will not allow such an assault on innocent officials of government who went about their normal business,” he said.

Adamu, who spoke to newsmen at the end of the monitoring exercise, expressed confidence in the successful conduct of the examination on April 11.

He, therefore, called on centres bent on perpetrating infractions to desist from such acts.

“Everything is going on fine. The assessment of the exam is that everything is in order and from the report I am receiving from all over the country, everything is fine.

“I will advise those centres perpetrating some kind of malpractices to stop and adhere to whatever guidelines they have been given by JAMB; otherwise, the same fate will befall them.

“From what I have seen today, JAMB is ready for the examinations,” the minister said.