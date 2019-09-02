<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said it is working with the National Identity Management Commission to ensure that candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination register for the National Identity Number.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, who disclosed this in Abuja, noted that the NIN would work against all forms of “registration infractions, which is the foundation of examination malpractices.”

The registrar stated these while receiving the Director of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr Dasuki Arabi, in his office, saying the introduction of the NIN to UTME was in line with the directive of the Federal Government that the NIMC should be the primary data collection centre.

Oloyede said, “We want the bureau to coordinate the synergy between JAMB and the NIMC to form a formidable force in the fight against all forms of registration infractions. Registration infraction is the foundation of examination malpractices and other unwholesome acts perpetrated by candidates.

“In view of the compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that the NIMC should be the primary data collection centre, the board will be using the NIM number of prospective candidates for registration in the next exercise. The board is, at the moment, discussing with the NIMC to work out the grey areas for seamless implementation in the next exercise.”

The BPSR DG, Arabi, urged JAMB to take advantage of the Self-Assessment Tool developed by the bureau to strengthen its capacity and render quality service to the public,” the DG added.