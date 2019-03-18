



Ahead of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, said the board has introduced new innovations for the successful conduct of 2019 UTME.

Oloyede made this known in Abuja on Monday at the meeting of critical stakeholders on strategic planning and preparations for supervision and evaluation of administration of 2019 UTME slated to hold between April 11 and April 15.

He said, “A separate indicator had also been created for the deaf to differentiate them for special attention at the examination centre. Efforts are on to provide the option of special centres or mainstreaming for the blind.

“We now have live report on centres that registered any candidate, the time the candidate was registered, who registered the candidate, computer system used, the location of registration.

“All these are done through our enhanced monitoring system. I want to warn candidates expected to sit for its examination to ensure their biometrics were taken and verified for the examination,’’ he said.

He called on candidates to comply with the rules of engagement governing the registration and examination of the UTME.

According to him, biometric verification will be the only mode for admittance of candidates into the examination centres.

He added that increasing threat of identity fraud during the UTME before the advent of BVM necessitated its introduction for capturing the biometrics of candidates to counter fraud.

“Any candidate that cannot be verified by the Biometric Verification Mode must not be allowed to take the examination under any guise.

“All candidates whose fingerprints could not be captured during registration from centres across the country were brought to JAMB Headquarters and were registered appropriately.

“In other words, exemption mode is not allowed for any candidate. Therefore, no biometric verification, no examination,” Oloyede warned.

The registrar added that the use of email/password would not be allowed by cybercafe operators as it had now been classified as an offence for cyber cafe owners to ask for passwords before rendering services.

He said other items prohibited are wristwatches, recorders, earpieces, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart lenses, erasers, smart buttons and spy reading glasses, among others.

The registrar said the board had approved the use of 708 Computer Based Test centres across the country for the conduct of the examination.