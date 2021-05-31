The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has granted two more weeks for candidates to complete their registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was disclosed in a statement by JAMB’s Head of Information and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Monday.

The old deadline for registration was May 29, 2021.

According to the statement, candidates yet to register have between May 31 and June 15 to complete their registration.

The statement reads: “All prospective candidates with genuine proof(s) of failed efforts to register before the closing date, are to, between Monday May 31 and June 15, 2021, visit any of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board offices (including JAMB-owned professional test centres, PTCs) across the nation to:





“(I) obtain at no cost and complete a form which is being made available to candidates with genuine reasons for missing the registration;

“(ii) submit (for the reading test and application), a certified bank draft of N4,000 in favour of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office);

“(iii) submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection;

“(iv) collect a copy of the reading test;

“(v) await further directives through the registered phone number and public service announcement as soon as the screening is completed.”