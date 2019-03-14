



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Monday, April 1 for its 2019 mock examination earlier scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019.

The Head of Media of the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a statement issued yesterday said the change was due to certain circumstances beyond the control of the agency.

According to him, candidates who had indicated interest in the mock examination at the point of registration and have since printed their mock examination notification slips should not print another one.

“All the details on the slips remain the same except the examination date, which is now April 1, 2019,” he said.

The board , he added, has also scheduled to conduct the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation examination (UTME) from Thursday, April 11, 2019, adding that candidates are to begin the printing of the 2019 UTME notification slips from Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Benjamin said that all candidates who registered for the 2019 UTME are to ensure that they print their examination notification slips before the day of the examination as no excuses would be entertained.

“The public should note that the board would not reschedule examination for any candidate.

Candidates can print their slips anywhere,” he added.

The board had closed the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry application document on February 21, 2019.

At the close of the sale and subsequently close of registration portal, the head of media said it discovered that 41,063 candidates created profile and procured either UTME or DE ePINS but were unable to complete their registration formalities after initiating the process.

“In view of this consideration the board has opened the registration portal effective from Wednesday, March 13, 2019 for all candidates with either UTME or DE ePINS to complete their registration formalities. The portal would be closed on Friday, March 15,2019 by 12 midnight, adding that the opportunity is for only candidates who had created profile and procured UTME or DE ePINS before the close of registration portal as the sale of ePINS had since been closed.

The statement urged candidates to register before Friday midnight if they are holding any of the ePINS (UTME/DE).