Authority of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dispelled speculation trailing the conduct of last weekend’s Computer Based Test (CBT) for police recruitment examination across the country that candidates were also examined in Arabic, alongside other subjects.

There have been complaints by candidates that of the 180 questions set for the test, 40 were in the Arabic language for them to also attempt with a sparsely written interpretation in the English Language.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, in a reaction while speaking to newsmen, said candidates were examined on only English Language and nothing more, saying further that ‘Such rumours are not only misleading but also malicious and wicked’.

Benjamin said: “The instructions were clearly stated and announcements too were made severally to the effect that candidates were to answer only English language.

“We generally examine candidates using modules that are already configured in the computer for four subjects and the police examination was for only one subject to be written within 45minutes.

“In doing this, we had to add three other dummy subjects picked from our dummy one which has basically “A” subjects of Arts, Arabic and Agriculture and we then added English Language which is the subject of assessment.

“Instructions were clearly written and also announced that candidates should answer only English language. Mind you, the examination is for 45 minutes; it would not be possible to examine candidates in four subjects for 45 minutes.”

“It was not possible to upload only English Language as our software is designed to take four subjects hence the need to put the other subjects as dummies to enable the software upload the English Language questions.

“The Board had at none of the conduct of its examination imposed subjects on candidates, not even at the UTME. Police gave us clear instructions that their candidates are to be examined in only English Language and we work strictly with that.”

Benjamin added that, “As a Board, we are also mindful or sensitive to issues of religion and so could not have instructed candidates to answer Arabic questions as a subject. Again, there were 60 questions to be answered in 45 minutes and there is no way candidates could have been able to answer questions in all four subjects in 45 minutes.”

However, the statement added that the results of the candidates for the police recruitment had since been submitted to the Police Service Commission (PSC) and assured the public that every section of the country would be duly represented in the exercise.