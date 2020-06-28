



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced disinfecting its offices over COVID-19 with made- in- Nigeria disinfectant sprayer tunnels.

The disinfectant sprayer tunnels manufactured by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is to keep the work environment COVID-19 free and avoid disruption of the operations of JAMB.

Deputy Director, Information, NASENI, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, made this known in a statement.

He stated JAMB also announced the use of NASENI pedal controlled handwash sanitizer devices in all its zonal offices including its headquarters for all staff and visitors to wash their hands while in the premises of JAMB.

He stated: “Determined to keep the work environment free from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, and to avoid disruption of its operations, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday in Abuja commissioned the use in all its offices the disinfectant Sprayer Tunnels manufactured by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).





“Also, JAMB announced the use of NASENI pedal controlled handwash sanitizer device in all its zonal offices across including the headquarters in Bwari, Abuja for all staff and visitors to wash their hands while in the premises of JAMB.

“The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, while commissioning the devices commended the Nigerian engineers in NASENI for coming up quickly with local solutions, using available materials in Nigeria thereby prevents the nation, once more, from running outside Nigeria for scientific solutions to a problem that could be tackled with local ingenuities.

Prof Oloyede expressed satisfaction that the devices were tested and working and therefore he said he was really proud of NASENI and its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof Mohammed Haruna for leading a team that came up with preventive measures to the spread of a global pandemic.”