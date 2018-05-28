The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has denied the speculation that its database had suffered leakages due to the activities of suspected hackers infiltrating its system.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known on Monday during an interactive session with journalists in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Oloyede stated that though the examination body had recorded several attempts by some individuals to divulge questions prepared for candidates of the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination over the years, such attempts had been in vain.

He noted, “As far as JAMB is concerned, I have not found any case of a breakthrough. No matter how clever they think they are, we are ahead of them.

“One of the reasons why I led a delegation here myself is to see whether there is any evidence of a breakthrough. You can ask any of the security agencies handling the matter; they will tell you.”

Oloyede continued, “We have not been able to find one case of success. What we are treating are attempts and it is because we are proactive that we are picking their attempts.

“When people try to break into our BVN, they did not get any questions because our questions were not there. They were able to break into a decoy that we created and they were not able to do anything.”

The JAMB registrar stated that while the board would continue to remain proactive in its operations, it would not hesitate to ensure that anyone caught is prosecuted.

He said, “That is why we keep on promising them (hackers) that if you can get one question of ours that is genuine, we will pay you a lot. So, because we believe that we must be proactive, that is why we are dealing with any attempt.

“And once an attempt is made, we do not leave it as attempt. We go after them; and when we go after them, we arrest them.”