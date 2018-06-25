Barring any last minute changes, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will hold its 2018 policy meeting, on Tuesday.

It is a meeting where JAMB alongside heads of all private and public tertiary institutions where decide on the cut-off point for admission into tertiary institutions for 2018 academic year.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed that the meeting would hold in Osun state. He was optimistic that the meeting would produce good reports that would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

Last year, JAMB pegged 120 and 100 as minimum cut-off point for 2017/2018 for admission consideration into universities and polytechnic respectively.

The decision received barrage of criticisms from Nigerians from within and outside of education sector. They were afraid that the decision would affect the credibility of the admission system.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are optimistic that JAMB will take good decisions that would positively affect the education sector and strengthen the university admission system.