<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Over 200 candidates at the weekend sat for a foreign-based unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The foreign-based examination was conducted for Nigerians abroad and citizens of other nationalities who want to study in Nigeria.

The examination was conducted in Ghana, United Kingdom, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Cöte d’Ivoire, South Africa and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The board said the UTME was conducted to give equal opportunity to Nigerians in Diaspora and foreigners who are desirous of acquiring qualitative tertiary education in Nigeria.

These were disclosed in the board’s weekly bulletin released to the media by its Head of Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Benjamin said candidates who wrote the examination hailed the board for the various innovations the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has introduced since he took over the agency.

The bulletin reads: “The exercise which was administered hitch free was a testimony to the commitment and capacity of the board to render quality service to the nation whenever the need arises.

“Over 200 candidates took the UTME examination that held simultaneously on Saturday, 27th April, 2019 in all the aforementioned centres.

“We are not just conducting the examination in these countries on account of the candidates alone which was, at any rate, negligible but because we also want to showcase Nigeria’s giant strides in technological advancement on the global scene.”

Also on Sunday, JAMB warned candidates to disregard messages or calls from anybody claiming to have access to its classified information.

“The board wishes to state emphatically that the results of the 2019 UTME have not been released,” it said in a statement.

It urged the public, particularly parents and candidates, to be wary of dubious elements and disregard any overtures made by anybody touting their power or influence to inflate any candidate’s score.

“The board wishes to state emphatically that the results of the 2019 UTME have not been released.

“The board will make the (results) public when they are ready. Security operatives have picked up some of these nefarious characters and they are on the trail of others still at large,” it added.