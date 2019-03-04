



Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said on Monday that its rescheduled mock exam will hold on March 23.

The exam was introduced in 2017, to give candidates the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT), particularly candidates who are not conversant with the use of computers.

The board said it uses the mock exercise to ascertain the readiness of its system and appraise candidates’ preparedness for the main exam.

It also said it would not want any candidate to be at a disadvantage position, hence the introduction of the mock exam and other processes that would help the candidates during examination.

It thus asked candidates who had indicated interest in the course of registration, to begin the printing of their mock examination notification slips from Wednesday.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, enjoined all candidates to patiently follow the stipulated rules and regulations for successful exercise.

He encouraged them to jealously guard all their details pertaining to the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME/DE) Direct Entry.

He equally reminded the candidates that mock examination as its name implies, would not be used for any assessment process.