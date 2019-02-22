



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has closed the sale of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

The board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the sales of the forms, ended on Thursday.

Benjamin, however said that online registration was still ongoing.

Benjamin said: ”This is because some people earlier bought e-pins for the exams but were unable to register before now, so we are monitoring them online and would avail them the opportunity to register.

“Therefore, we cannot give the exact figure of the registered candidates for now until this is over. ”

He added that the registration would continue until the board decides.

NAN reports that the board had commenced the sale and online registration of the 2019 to 2020 UTME forms on Jan. 10 and was scheduled to end on Feb. 21.

On the issue of rescheduled dates for both the mock and main examinations, Benjamin said that the board was yet to decide on a new date but would give updates as soon as possible.

NAN reports that the board considered rescheduling the initial dates for the examination because of the shift of dates for the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking also on the suspension of 17 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country, Benjamin assured that the suspension would not, in anyway, affect the process of the examinations as the board had over 700 accredited centres nationwide.