The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Wednesday, cautioned private cybercafe operators against extortion of prospective candidates who want to upload their results on the board’s website.

The Head of Media of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the caution in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Benjamin said that the caution became necessary following several complaints made to the board by the victims, on fraudulent activities by some private café operators.

He said the candidates complained of high amount of money they were being charged by such operators to upload their WAEC results on JAMB website.

“Not only do they charge them high, they also convince candidates who had already uploaded their results on the site to do same again.

“Candidates who have had their results uploaded at the point of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration need not do that again, except for those who registered with awaiting results.

“Those are the ones allowed to upload now on our website.

“This upload should not cost more than N100.

“No cybercafé should charge more than this amount, however, if candidates can locate any of our Computer Based Test Centres, it is free to make the upload there,” Benjamin said.