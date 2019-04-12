<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Candidates sitting for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) on Thursday narrated their experiences on the conduct of the examination by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The candidates spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Over 1.8 million candidates who registered for the UTME were expected to sit for the examination from April 11 to April 15 in the 698 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

At the Global Distance Learning CBT centre, a candidate, Major Okeke, said the exam was well coordinated while commending the board for a smooth conduct.

”It did not take long before I got inside my examination hall after proper checking at the gate.

”The stipulated time for the exam is 120 minutes which is 2 hours but I was able to use 1 hour 30 minutes for my examination.

”The atmosphere is cool and calm which if JAMB can sustain, will add to the success of candidates,” he said.

Okeke said some computer systems, however, were either not working or malfunctioning, adding that adequate inspection of the systems be made before subsequent examinations.

He also called for the installation of up-to-date systems to enable candidates write the examination without any hitch.

Another candidate, Jenifer Adeoye, who also sat for the exam at the cente, said the examination was conducted in a serene atmosphere.

She added that just few candidates experienced technical hitch.

Also, Atuora Nkemjika, said the exercise was commendable, adding that some invigilators were too harsh on the candidates.

Nkemjika explained that harshness of invigilators could intimidate the candidates thereby making them lose confidence in themselves.

Meanwhile, at the Digital Bridge CBT centre, Mr David Onuegbu, said the examination went well only for minor internet problems which was corrected by the officials in the centre.

Onuegbu said he was hopeful that after the examination, the results would be fine as he did not experience any problems throughout the exams.

”The conduct was timely and candidates arrived on time for the examination. JAMB just needs a few improvements in some of the systems used for the examination.

”They need to make sure the internet facilities are working very fast because candidates have limited hours to write their exams but internet problems can cause delays as well as distabilise students,” he said.

JAMB had de-listed 14 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres out of the 712 accredited due to infractions like technical hitch and deceit.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the board registrar had said that the 698 centres left in the operations were ready for the conduct of the UTME.