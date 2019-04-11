<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have expressed optimism in their results as the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) commences the 2019/20 exercise.

The candidates expressed this in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The JAMB had scheduled the exercise to commence from April 11 to 15 in all its accredited centres nationwide.

A candidate, Esther Nwabueze who sat for the exams at the JAMB Headquarters Computer Based Test (CBT) centre said that she believed the efforts she put in preparing for the exams would give her a positive result.

“The process was smoothly conducted by the officials at the centre. This gives me confidence of a favourable result. I pray that I get admission with theresult,” she said.

Another candidate, Ahmad Lawal told NAN that he was satisfied with the questions as they were what he prepared for before the examination.

“The questions were from the syllabus and fair, even though, not exactly from past examination questions, but they were of course in the same direction.

“I am sure to gain high marks, because I know I read well for this exams.

“I also appreciate the entire process, the exercise was timely, I didn’t have any problems with my computer and those who did were attended to swiftly by the officials.”

Elizabeth Abeh, another candidate who sat for her examination at the JAMB CBT centre in Kogo, Bwari said that the situation was not different from those who wrote theirs at the board’s headquarters.

She said that everyone was treated by the officials without any preferential treatment, but with strict adherence to the rules and regulations.

She said: “When we got in, the process was well organised, we were all searched and scrutinised to make sure no one was carrying any of the banned items and the computer systems were all functional, no problem with that.

“If the entire process from now till admissions would be this transparent, I believe most of us will make it this year. Am sure to score high, because I didn’t have any difficulty with the questions.”

The JAMB, through its weekly bulletin, had reiterated its commitment towards ensuring that it meets global standard in its entire process of tertiary admissions.

The board added that in order to be considered for admission into most of the nations higher institutions, a score of at least 140 and above would be required in the UTME and five O’Level credits, including Mathematics and English Language.