



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday approved Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos as one of it’s Computer Base Test (CBT) center.

Newsmen report that the news was unveiled by the University Registrar, Mr Amos Mallo, in a statement.

Mallo explained that the nod was given recently after JAMB successfully accredited the University for the yearly exercise exercise that serves pathway for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.





“Already the registration of candidates for the 2021 JAMB UTME begins at the centre on Thursday April 16 upon the payment of a fee of N4,700 only for the JAMB pin, Study materials and registration charges,” he explained.

The PLASU registrar called on interested candidates for the exam to visit the University’s E-LIBRARY located in the institution’s main library for the exercise as from 8am to 4pm daily.