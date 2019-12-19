<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday said the board would no longer give N100 million to its state offices.

Oloyede made the disclosure at the opening of a two-day meeting with Computer Based Test centres, Technical Advisors, Service Providers such as MTN, Airtel, Galaxy Backbone, and other stakeholders.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was held at Kongo Conference Hotel, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Oloyede said, “You may recollect that since 2016, we do give at least N100m to state offices for one thing or the other. We want to tell you that this year; no kobo will be released for anybody for anything, because those who are running private CBC centres are making a profit.

“We started last year to see how much you bring in, henceforth; I will not go into government coffers to give you money. We can close down any centre that is not useful to us.”

The registrar said they brought in the National Identification Number as a condition for registering candidates this year, adding that they were also collaborating with the National Identity Management Commission.