The 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ended today, Wednesday, April 17.

Fabian Benjamin, the Head of Media and Publicity for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Tuesday disclosed that as of April 13, over 1.2 million have successfully written the examination.

Over 1.8 million candidates are expected to sit for the board’s UTME that commenced nationwide on April 11.

Benjamin also insisted that no result had been released yet.

He explained that the board was still screening the results as the examination was ongoing and also because more fraudulent activities were being identified in the process.

“We have to keep screening these results because there are lots of issues we discovered like multiple registrations, impersonation and the likes, so we are still fishing them out.

“Some have been arrested and those yet to be arrested, we have their records, we will fish then out. However, candidates should expect their results very soon,” he said.