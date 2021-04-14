



The Nigerian Army has accepted to assist the Nigerian Correctional Service in giving refresher training to its armed squad personnel.

This is sequel to the increasing spate of invasion of custodial centres by armed hoodlums and the consequent jailbreaks.

The acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure had, in a letter to the Chief of Army Staff, requested assistance in training the armed squad personnel in the low-intensity engagement of armed non-state actors who have made jail attack a regular feature.

A statement on Wednesday by the NCoS spokesman, Francis Enobore, a controller of corrections, said the training, which was expected to commence soon, will cover relevant tactical components to strengthen the capacity of Correctional Service armed guards to engage invaders adequately and squarely.





It said, “The capacity building is one of the many strategies being designed by the management of the Service to resist and prevent further violation of custodial centres in the country.”

Newsmen had reported the various incidences of jailbreaks across the country which heightened with the invasion of the Bauchi Custodial Centre by Boko Haram insurgents in 2010 during which many inmates were released.

Only last week, about 1,884 inmates of Owerri Custodial Centre were released by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Over 1,700 fleeing inmates are yet to be recaptured.