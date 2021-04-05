



The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has ordered for detailed investigation into the jailbreak that resulted in thousands of people said to be freed after hoodlums attacked the Owerri correctional facility and said to have freed thousands of inmates.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri, on Monday, when he visited the Owerri Correctional centre along Okigwe road to see for himself the extent of damages.

He also visited the Imo state police headquarters that was attacked by the same hoodlums.





He said: “I want to assure our people the situation is under control, we are currently working with the security agencies to get to the end of the matter. Whoever has done that wants to put fears into our people. I have already ordered a detailed investigation into this ugly incident to find the perpetrators of the ugly incident.

“The lifeless body along Okigwe Road is not as a result of gunshot it is, bullet wound. I think the body became unconscious as a result of shock. On Onitsha-Owerri road, I am not aware of any loss of life there.”

“I have commissioned a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the action with a view to finding permanent solution into the matter, until that is done I don’t want to blame anybody,” the governor said.