Jailbreak: Nigerian government releases photos of wanted inmates

The Ministry of Interior, Thursday, published the photos of prison inmates who escaped from Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre on Sunday.

Some 262 inmates escaped from the facility on November 28, but the interior ministry said 10 of them have been recaptured.

The ministry on Thursday shared the details of the remaining 252 still on the run.

It advised the public to report to the nearest police station if they came in contact with the persons, warning that they were dangerous.

“The above-wanted persons escaped lawful custody from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jos on Sunday 28 November 2021,” it wrote.

“Please call the Complaints Response Desk of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS on 09060004598, 08075050006 for tips, sightings or any information on the whereabouts, a reward awaits anyone with useful information.”

The ministry warned that it is a crime punishable by law to render any form of assistance to an escaped inmate(s).

The jailbreak in Jos is the 15th such incident in the last one year, and eight of those attacks have been successful.