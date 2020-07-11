



Five personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service have received the total sum of N1, 327,500 after sustaining varying degrees of injuries while preventing a jailbreak at the Kaduna custodial centre on March 31, 2020.

The cash gift was from the Corrections Welfare Insurance Scheme responsible for providing succour to personnel who suffered injuries in active service.

The beneficiaries include DSC Asinamai Kutu (N270,000), DCIC Ayuba Tabakwot (N337, 500), SIC Sagir Dauda (N270,000), AIC Henry Cletus (N225,000) and CAI Mohammed Umar (N225,000).

The five operatives were drafted to the custodial centre following attempts by the inmates to escape from custody.

They were able to prevent the jailbreak but sustained injuries in the process.





While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at the NCoS headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, described them as gallant.

“These officers had to stay gallant that day because the intention of the inmates was to kill the officers.

“They were all attacked in their head but we were lucky no one died,” he said.

The CG urged the officers to continue working diligently while striving to protect the inmates in their custody.

Ja’afaru, who regretted that some inmates were killed during the attack, cautioned personnel to use weapons as their last option.

Kutu, who responded on behalf of his colleagues, commended the service for the gesture.