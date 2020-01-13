<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Worldwide, has uncovered an ongoing plan by some aggrieved politicians to cause unrest in Bayelsa State.

The Secretary-General, IYC, Alfred Kemepado, asked persons involved in the plot to desist from it and seek ways to promote peace and the development of the state.

Kemepado in the statement said the incoming administration was in need of sound advice that would stabilise the polity and not the creation of needless crisis to massage the ego of some disgruntled politicians.

He called on the people of the state to resist the temptation of being used to promote violence under the guise of politics.

He also called on security to arrest perpetrators, who attacked the residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Kemepado said: “The Ijaw Youth Council condemns any plot to cause unrest and political instability in Bayelsa State, the only homogeneous Ijaw State.

“We advise that those, who mean well for Bayelsa should come up with ideas and suggestions that will prosper the state and not cause division and instability in any arm of government just to satisfy their greed.

“We state boldly that what the incoming administration needs at this point is wise advice that will further bring about development in the state and not one that will promote political instability and needless crisis as being plotted by some disgruntled politicians, who do not mean well for Bayelsa State.

“We caution that Bayelsa State does not only belong to the politicians. In fact, politicians merely constitute less than one percent of the population the state and the Ijaw Nation.





“We call on the people of Bayelsa State, especially youths to resist the temptation of being used to promote any form of formal and informal violence in the name of politics.

“It is the bulk of ordinary and innocent Bayelsans that are always at the receiving end of any form of political instability. We call on those plotting against the destiny of the state to walk away from their evil plots and join hands to ensure a peaceful transition that would usher in the new government”.

He added: “Politics of any manner should end with the past electoral exercise and any person or party who feels unjustly treated should seek redress in the law courts as they are doing currently.

“The peace of Bayelsa State should not be compromised in any form. We all as a matter of priority should concern ourselves with issues that will promote development and peace of Bayelsa and the Ijaw Nation at all times.

“We charge our members across the state to vehemently resist any form of political gangsterism from any quarter aimed at causing unrest in the heartland of the Ijaw Nation.

“The IYC will mobilize her youths to maintain the peace that we currently enjoy, and not allow unscrupulous midnight politicians and merchants of instability whose trade is to spark violence and sacrifice our youths.

“We also seize the opportunity to once again condemn the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan. We call on the security agencies to uncover and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“We warn that people should desist from politicising the attack on the home of former President. Iy is purely a criminal act that must be condemned and not politicized”