The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) Worldwide has alleged that the Delta State Judiciary has been infected with the virus of nepotism and sectionalism, stressing that the composition of the Bench in the state does not reflect the time tested Federal Character principles.

Barrister Pereotubo Roland Oweilaemi, IYC President, in a statement made available to Saturday INDEPENDENT on Friday alleged that appointment into the state’s judiciary are lopsided and skewed to favour some parts of the state.

He stressed that Delta, as a multi-ethnic State, “is a microcosm of the Nigerian federation, thus the composition of government in the state ought to conform with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

The IYC boss stated that in the Delta State judiciary, the Ijaw ethnic group, which he described as the second largest ethnic nation, was being sidelined with the judicial appointments.

According to him, “From the High Court down to the Magistrate Court as well as the Customary and Revenue Courts, hardly one Ijaw man is being appointed either as a Judge, Magistrate or Chairman of Customary Courts.

“Presently, the state has a total number of 30 serving Judges out which only two are Ijaw persons.

Giving a breakdown of judges based on ethnic compositions, he said, in the High Court, Urhobo has 13 to 14 judges; Aniocha/Oshimili (Anioma) has four to five judges; Ika has three judges; Ndokwa, two judges; Itsekiri, three judges; Isoko, two judges, and Ijaw, two judges.

He said that in the Customary Court of Appeal, Urhobo (nil), Ijaw (nil), Itsekiri, one; Isoko, one; Anioma, two.

Also, he said that in the Revenue Court, which has a total of 21 Judges, Ijaw has only one; Urhobo has 10; Isoko, two; Itsekiri, two; Anioma, nine, while in the Magistrate Court, which has 104 Magistrates, Ijaw has only four.

Oweilaemi stressed: “While the above abnormalities are inflicting pains on our mind, the worst apartheid regime in the judiciary is being engendered. We regret to let the world know that the government of Delta State did not feel the presence of Ijaw people in the state. A cursory look at the ongoing appointments of High Court judges in the state will prove us right.

“In the provisional list being circulated in the media, no Ijaw person made the list. Out of 12 persons shortlisted from the Delta South Senatorial District, no Ijaw person is considered. IYC did not see this discriminatory and segregative policy of the state government as a coincidence. We see it as a deliberate move to sideline Ijaw people in the state.”

The IYC boss therefore called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to revisit the appointments of judicial officers in the state without delay, stressing that the ongoing appointments of judges should conform to the plurality of ethnic groups in the state.

“We reject the so-called provisional list in its entirety. Sidelining Ijaw people in the distribution of government programmes will not serve the best interest of the government. Our areas produce the bulk of wealth for the state. Why should we be treated below the belt?” he asked.