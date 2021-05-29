The President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Peter Timothy Igbifa, has said that the ongoing #OccupyNigerDelta protest will continue on Monday across the states in the region.

Igbifa in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday also released the timetable for a fresh election to produce his successor asking persons interested in his job to prepare for the next poll.

The IYC boss said the ongoing protest was beyond anybody’s personal interest insisting that it was initiated to ensure justice, equity and fairness in the activities and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Igbifa emphasised that the IYC was not for sale to the highest bidder and warned persons desperate to amass wealth in the name of the Ijaw struggle to stay away from the council until the expiration of his tenure.

He said the Ijaw struggle was bigger than any individual and that the youths of the Ijaw nation under his leadership were resolute, united and committed to effect the required change in the Niger Delta region.

Igbifa urged the Ijaw National Congress (INC) to rise up and call their sons and daughters in his executive committee, who recently held a meeting with the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to order.

He described Akpabio’s description of IYC and assurances he received from some of his executive committee’s members as unacceptable, ridiculous and embarrassing insisting that the ideals, vision and mission of the IYC were beyond moneybags in the region.

Igbifa said his mission of repositioning the IYC as an effective vehicle in championing the struggle for a better Ijaw nation and a developed Niger Delta was on course adding that blacklegs, moles and persons desperate for quick money should stay away from his committee.





The IYC boss said the protest would continue until Akpabio and the Federal Government inaugurate a substantive board for NDDC describing an all-inclusive board as a catalyst for the empowerment of the Niger Delta youths.

He said: “When we took the decision to embark on this protest, we know that pressure will come; we know that some politicians who want this evil status quo to continue will roll in their cash to divide us. I promised that I will not collect money and betray this course.

“And I have remained resolute and uncompromising to that promise. Therefore, despite the pressure, I, hereby, direct that this protest continue on Monday until the Federal Government and Senator Akpabio do the needful of giving us a board.

“We want to reiterate that we are not against the ongoing forensic audit, but it should not give birth to the worst injustice of running the NDDC like someone’s personal company. We need a board and we need it now”.

Igbifa said he was aware of how some enemies of the Ijaw nation were moving huge sums of money around some cities in Warri, Port Harcourt and other places shopping for misguided youths that would pass a vote of no confidence against him.

“These selfish moneybags have failed again and those, who allowed themselves to be used by them will go down in the history of our struggle as moles and the worst enemies of our nation.

“Their aim is divide and ridicule us before members of the public. We are watching them and soon we will take irreversible disciplinary measures against them.”

He said persons interested in his position should wait till February 19, 2023 when the electoral committee would be constituted for the IYC poll and May 19, 2023 when a fresh elective congress would be held for a new IYC executive committee.