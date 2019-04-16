<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology, Oladapo Ashiru, has been elected into the executive council of the International Federation of Fertility Societies.

By this election, Ashiru becomes the Secretary General of the New Jersey, United States-based IFFS.

The revered IVF specialist said that he is the first Black person to be elected into the executive council of the august global body.

Ashiru, alongside his then research partner, Prof. Giwa Osato-Osagie, had teamed up to give Africa its first IVF baby.

Ashiru has since become the Founder of the Medical ART Centre, an in-vitro fertility specialist clinic.

Concerning his acceptance of the IFFS election, Ashiru said, “For over two decades, my staff and I have enjoyed the unique privilege of helping couples fulfill their dreams of creating a family of their own through the diagnosis and treatment of infertility.

“The experience acquired both nationally and internationally over a 36-year period since 1981 in terms of applied clinical research and clinical work in reproductive endocrinology, infertility and IVF, have been of tremendous benefit for the programme.”

The IFFS is a Non-State Actor that promotes and develops educational initiatives in the field of reproductive health in support of the World Health Organisation’s aims and objectives and the renewed focus and prioritization the WHO has given to infertility as a disease.

On its website, the IFFS states, “Our worldwide mission is to stimulate research, disseminate educational information, and encourage the superior clinical care of patients in all aspects of reproductive and fertility medicine.

“We represent over 65 UN country specific fertility societies that in the aggregate encompass an estimated 50,000 physicians and reproduction medicine specialists worldwide including various healthcare professionals.”