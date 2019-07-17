<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To end quackery in Invitro fertilisation, IVF, Lagos State Government weekend inaugurated a 7-man committee to monitor, regulate and enforce quality compliance in Assisted Reproductive Technology, ART, practice in the state with Professor Osato Giwa-Osagie as Chairman of the Committee.

Inaugurating the committee, Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves explained that it was in line with the State government’s commitment to ensuring best practices in assisted fertility practice.

“The constitution of this 7-man committee is in tandem with our resolve to implement the policy document on ART regulations and practice which we unveiled recently in partnership with Association of Fertility and Reproductive Health, AFRH, and experts in fertility medicine”

She said the inauguration was also aimed at fostering professionalism, quality assurance as well as curbing quackery in the assisted fertility practice.

Goncalves said the committee were drawn from private practitioners in fertility medicine, experts in the public sector, members of AFRH and officials of the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Osato Giwa-Osagie commended the efforts of the state government towards ensuring that strict and effective measures are in place to monitor and regulate the activities of ART practice in Lagos.

Osagie noted that Lagos State being the first to inaugurate such committee has created a standard model for other states to emulate, assuring that his committee will ensure that the practice of ART will be to the highest possible ethical standard.

Executive Secretary, HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu, who is also a member of the committee assured that HEFAMAA in collaboration with the committee will do all it takes to ensure best practices in assisted reproductive and fertility practice.