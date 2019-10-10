<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, on Thursday disclosed that so far about N1 trillion has been recovered locally from proceeds of corruption perpetuated by Nigerians.

He further disclosed that the panel has also stopped N400 billion yearly loss to fuel subsidy.

Sagay made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the N1 trillion does not include recovered monies from outside the country.

According to him, the recovered funds are being ploughed back into the Nigerian economy as part of the annual federal budget.

He said the funds were part of what is being used to fund the activities of the Buhari’s administration Social Investment Programmes.

Sagay insisted that corruption has been curtailed by the Buhari administration

The PACAC chairman, however, regretted that the 8th National Assembly spearheaded a reaction against the campaign, but commended the 9th National Assembly for supporting the fight against corruption.