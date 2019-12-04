<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has carried out more projects than ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

Sagay spoke while faulting those criticising Buhari for borrowing more than his predecessors in less than five years of being in power and for writing to the Senate to approve $30bn loan.

The PACAC Chairman described those criticising Buhari over the request as ignorant and hypocrites who failed to match the loans with massive projects on the ground.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen, Sagay said: ”I will say that he has effected and carried out more projects than Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, and Jonathan.

“You do not achieve all these by air. It is money that is used.

”I think people criticizing the loan request are ignorant because a loan in itself is not bad, it is what you do with the loan that matters.”