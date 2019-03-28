<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Over 300,000 unemployed Nigerians received training in 2018 under the industrial training skill acquisition programmes initiated by the Fund to tackle the scourge of unemployment troubling the nation Nigeria.

Director-General DG/Chief Executive of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, stated this on Wednesday in Calabar while interacting with newsmen on the ITF’s giant stride

Ari stated that the decision to stem the tide of high rate of unemployment which has almost brought the economy of Nigeria down on its knees was bond from the quest to make the nation’s economy bounced back again.

He said, “In our efforts at curbing spiraling unemployment which has bedeviled Nigeria in recent times, the parastatal trained not less than 300,000 Nigerians in 2018 under its various programmes initiated by the Fund”.

Ari, who was being represented at the event by the Calabar Area Manager of ITF, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anozie, enumerated the mandate of ITF to include providing, promoting and encouraging acquisition of skills in industry and commerce with a view to generating a pool of indigenous trained manpower to stimulate growth of Nigeria’s economy.

He said that, “In order to stem the spiraling unemployment rate in the country, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through jobs creation efforts, came up with some special skill acquisition programmes in several areas of human endeavors in 2018 to help address specific gaps revealed by the Skills Gap Survey so as to bring down the rising wave of unemployment troubling the nation.

Among the programs which the ITF boss claimed the Fund initiated in 2018 includes, the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP), Air-conditioning Empowerment and Refrigeration (Training on Wheels), Designing and Garment Making (Training on Wheels) for Nigerian youths, Skills Training and Empowerment Programme for the Physically Challenged (STEPPS-C) amongst others”.

He said that over 300,000 young men and women have been trained by the fund to enable them acquire some skills in various areas of human endeavors with start-up packs made available to the beneficiaries of the programs.

He said that six hundred indigenes of Cross River state have been trained under the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) and the Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP).

The ITF boss maintained that the commitment to skills acquisition for job creation did not distract the Fund from other key responsibilities like research and curriculum development, reimbursements and development of key infrastructure.”

When asked to explain how the organization gets revenue to fund its activities considering the meager financial resources at their disposal, stressing that the Act establishing the Fund only made provision for companies and multinational businesses to pay one percent of their staff annual emolument to ITF to fund its activities adding that 50 percent of such deductions are paid back to such companies at the end of every financial year.

“In line with its enabling Act, we ensured that all contributing employers that remitted their contributions to the Fund were reimbursed provided they met the condition for such reimbursement.

The ITF boss maintained that 510 companies last year got reimbursement from the fund to the tune of N6, 587,941.45 stressing that the said amount was the biggest paid out to contributing employers as reimbursement in a calendar year since the establishment ITF.

The Chief Executive said that ITF was doing everything humanly possible to expand its operation for more Nigerians to benefit from its programs, adding that the fund has also embarked on construction of infrastructural projects such as Katsina area office project, Minna area office project, Oba Akran, Ikeja area office project, Abuja multi-purpose centre project, Awka area office project, Ibadan area office project, among several others which according to him would be commissioned this year.

“In this regard, we shall therefore expand intake for our existing programmes and introduce new ones. As an indication of our tempo this year, we have commenced the implementation of an information and communication programme called the Information Technology Skills Empowerment Programme (ISEP) to equip Nigerian youths with the needed information and communication technology skills for job creation,” The ITF boss stated.