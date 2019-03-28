<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As part of Federal Government’s agenda to reduce unemployment in Nigeria, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) trains 300 persons in each of the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory annually.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday during an interaction with the director general of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari.

The DG of ITF, represented by the deputy director, Calabar area office of ITF, Ifenyinwa Anozie, said ITF has been doing everything in the last 48 years to reduce the high unemployment rate in the country.

She said the Fund, last year, came out with eight different training programmes, which trained not less than 300,000 unemployed youths in areas such as national industrial skills development programme (NISDP), women skills empowerment programme (WOSEP), air-conditioning and refrigeration (training on wheels) and skills training and empowerment programme for physically challenged (STEPP-C).

Others training programmes were post-harvest techniques and product development, aqua-culture/fish farming and manure production. It noted that the new training initiatives would enable the Fund meet its mandate.

According to the DG, all the programmes of the Fund were conceived to equip Nigerians across the country with skills in trade and vocations, noting that unlike in the past when ITF depended on governments to provide start-up kits for trainees, the Fund had to take up the responsibility.

“We shall, therefore, expand intake for our existing programmes and introduce new ones. As an indication of our tempo this year, we have commenced the implementation of an information and communication programme called Information technology skills empowerment programme (ISEP),” the director general stressed.

He added: “In view of the fact that agriculture is the major pre-occupation of majority of Nigerians, the training of Nigerians along the agricultural value chain will be given all the attention under the agri–preneurship programme.”