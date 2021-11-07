ISWAP terrorists abduct Borno emirate royal family members

The Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists have abducted a 50-year-old man identified as Mohammed Askira, alongside his two brothers, all of who belong to the royal family of Askira Uba Emirate of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the royal family members were kidnapped while travelling to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

They had attended a function in Askira Uba town.

Sources said the 50-year-old man and his siblings are all brothers to the present Emir of Askira Uba, Alhaji Ali Ibn Ismaial Mamza II.

As ISWAP terrorists intensify their kidnapping activities in that axis, there is growing concern over the activities of informants who leak information on movements of security personnel and other personalities to terrorist groups.

Just recently, the terror group appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old, as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.