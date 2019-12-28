<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fighters of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), have released a video showing the killing of 11 Christians abducted from Borno State some weeks back.

According to the ISWAP, the 11 victims are Christians.

The 56-second video was released on December 26 and produced by the ISIS news agency Amaq.

The captives were abducted from different parts of Borno State in October. Their identities had earlier been revealed through recorded videos of their plea for intervention and rescue to President Buhari and leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Ahmad Salkida, a conflict journalist known for monitoring of terrorist activities in Nigeria’s northeast, had claimed on Boxing Day that the 11 captives were executed on Christmas Day.

Salkida, who disclosed this in his website, said ISWAP boasted the captives were executed as a revenge for the killings of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.