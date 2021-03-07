



A coordinated operation by the Nigerian and regional troops eliminated scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in camps within Abadam, Borno State.

Airstrikes were conducted on four major ISWAP hideouts at the weekend.

The locations were within Madayi, Arge and Arijallamari in Abadam Local Government Area.

A military source told PRNigeria that scores of top fighters were killed; several weapons and gun trucks were destroyed.





Intelligence uncovered that the locations were used to launch the recent attacks on Marte, Dikwa and Geidam Local Covernment areas in Borno and Yobe States.

“A ground assessment revealed that a number of ISWAP unit commanders and high-value fighters were eliminated during the air raid”, the officer said.

Multiple military personnel took part in the operation that lasted several hours.

The team included Operation Lafiya Dole’s Air Task Force, 199 and 198 Special Forces Battalion, and Artillery Fire Units of Sectors 3, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).