Isuwa Dogo, a public relations officer of Middle Belt Forum, says it is not all revolutions that are violent.

Dogo, in a chat with newsmen on Monday, disputed the claim by the Department of State Services (DSS) for the arrest and detention of Omoleye Sowore, noting that it was not all revolution that would result to violence.

He said there were protests that were peaceful, maintaining that a revolution that would be violent would not be announced neither would the convener be asking people to come out on the streets for protest.

He stated that government’s excuse that he wanted to dethrone a democratic regime was not tenable because if he had planned to do that, he would not announce it.

He said that the purpose for which Sowore wanted to organise the protest was just to sensitise Nigerians.

The PRO faulted government for not even waiting for him to carry out the protest before arresting and detaining him for an offence he had not committed.

He said, “Did the government see the protesters with weapons. It must be necessary for government to know that there are lots of revolutions that are peaceful.

“It is even the nonviolent revolution that yields positive result. People conduct research to get solutions and all of us have been beneficiaries of such research and what do we call that, revolution.

“Assuming he wanted to overthrow the government he would not announce it. He would not call people to come out on the streets. I am sure the essence of the protest was to sensitize the people, give them avenue to express their displeasure with government style of leadership. I think that should be allowed in a democratic society.

“Government has not even given him the benefit of doubt. He was not found with weapons. It is a violation of his human right for him to be arrested and detained because he expressed his feelings about what he perceived to be wrong in the society.”