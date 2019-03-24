<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mr Issa Aremu, a former Governorship candidate in Kwara State on Sunday called on Nigerian leaders to promote the values and legacies of late Maj.-Gen. Babatunde Idiagbon.

Aremu made the call in a lecture to commemorate the 20 years anniversary of the death of Idiagbon in Ilorin, Kwara.

Idiagbo served as Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters under the military regime of Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Bhuari from 1983 to 1985 and was a former graduate of Nigeria Defence Academy and Naval Postgraduate School.

Aremu, who is the general secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, said it would beneficial for those at the helm of affairs to promote the legacies and values of Idiagbon as a way of moving the country forward.

He described Idiagbon as a selfless, incorruptible, versatile, courageous leader whose passion for equity, fairness and integrity was second to none while his tenure lasted.

“It is not enough to immortalise or recognise the late Idiagbon by naming institutions or landmarks against his name.

“To me, every Nigerians, more importantly our present leaders, stand a lot to gain by promoting the values he stood for which contributed to the enormous achievement recorded during his stewardship,” he said.

Aremu while applauding Idiagbon’s background and profile said such was the magic wand that assisted him to become the number two citizens under the military administration of Buhari.

“He doesn’t rely on any godfather but his profile and background stood for him and this resulted in the numerous achievements to his credit.

“We have leaders today who are carriers of dual citizenship holding double passport, leaders who are not loyal to their followers or the country.

“Anything goes as far as it satisfy their selfish and personal interest; so it is better for us to always check the profile of our leaders before they are appointed into sensitive positions,” he said.

Brig-Gen. Saliu Bello, a former Military Administrator of Kebbi state, who also doubled as the Chairman of the occasion, urged the youths to take a cue from the exemplary life of Idiagbon.

He described Idiagbon as an epitome of discipline, transparency and uprightness who did his best to promote moral values among Nigerians.

Mr John Adegboye, the President of The Zealous Kwara Youths, in his remarks, said the Buhari/Idiagbon regime should be remembered and celebrated for championing zero tolerance to bribery and corruption, filthy environment and ungodly attitude.

“The regime was the first to put in place the best mechanism to zero tolerance in addressing bribery, corruption, reckless driving, indiscipline and immoral act, lateness to work and other illicit acts.

“These issues all combined are the main reasons why Nigeria is yet to be among the first World Nation,” he said.