<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Secretary, National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Issa Aremu, has called on the federal and state governments to commence massive recruitment of teachers; motivate and train them for Nigeria to be able to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Federal and state governments must massively recruit, motivate and train more teachers for Nigeria to be able to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.” Comrade Aremu, said in his speech to mark the 2019 Teachers Day in Abuja.

While commending Nigerian teachers on the occasion of the 2019 World Teachers Day (WTD), he pointed out that the event offered another opportunity to draw public attention to the plight of working teachers in particular and education in general.

In line with the global best practice, the World Teachers Day (WTD) is organized every 5th of October, as declared by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Comrade Aremu pointed out that the country’s education crisis had almost been defined in terms of falling quality, incoherent curriculum, examinations malpractices, poor funding, dilapidated structures and abysmally poor sector management.

But he added that fewer searchlights had been beamed on the teachers, the real drivers of education and their status.

He therefore commended the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), for its efforts in organizing a number of activities and promotional manifestations to bring to the fore critical issues begging for attention in the country’s education sector.

Aremu stated that the future of the teaching profession are the young teachers, which the government at all levels must ensure are recruited.

As the theme of this year indicated, he posited that there is urgent need to retain young teachers in the teaching profession in which there has been much attrition as many trained teachers are leaving the profession.