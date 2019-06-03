<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kwara State, Comrade Issa Obalowu Aremu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to drop all the old cabinet members and get new hands to drive the economy with him.

He said this at the third annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in honour of his late wife, Hajia Hamdalat Abiodun Aremu, held in Ilorin, the state capital.

Aremu explained that the President needed key members, who shared his agenda in the impending cabinet composition to deliver on the electioneering promises to the people, adding that he must do away with the old cabinet members.

The labour leader noted that though some of them might have performed credibly, but the mood of the nation requires that fresh blood be injected into the Federal Executive Council for Buhari’s agenda to be realised.

“President Buhari needs key Ministers to drive this agenda, and that is why the he must think outside the box of his old cabinet. As good as some of them had performed, the mood of Nigerians is that we need new energy, new skills, new creativity, and that means you need new hands. And Nigeria is not short of good men and women, who can drive the agenda for development”, Aremu said.

Aremu, who lauded the reappointment of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, also urged the federal government to initiate policies to reduce cost of production in the nation’s industries with uninterrupted power supply.

“My advice to the President will be to make sure, as much as possible, consolidate on the gains that have been made in the past four years. Those gains that have been made in the area of economy, especially the creative way in which the CBN is trying to intervene to revive some industries that are depressed, especially textile. Because the way to have sustainable job is through industrialisation.”

“There cannot be industry without uninterrupted power supply. So, as much as possible, power sector reform must be seen to deliver uninterrupted power supply”, he added.