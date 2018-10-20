Mr Isreal Alonge, on Friday emerged as the newly elected chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alonge, former Kogi West leader of the council was the sole candidate in the election.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the delegates for giving him their mandate and promised to further unite youths of the state.

He said that “The council under my leadership as a servant- leader is one that will bring together Kogi youths.

“We are the history that will be talked about in no distant time. What we choose to write with our present will definitely be read out as our history.

“We have chosen to unveil the hidden strengths and creative potential in our youths to make them useful to our dear state and the larger global community.

The newly elected chairman also promised to use his office to promote creative and political ideas that will develop the state.

`We will promote creativities, innovative ideas, entrepreneurial, active participation in politics that will promote peace, progress, growth development in our state.

“We are promising to run a transparent administration that will leave no single youth in the dark of not knowing what is happening in the council.’’

He promised a leadership that would form a synergy with the state government and be supportive to its policies.

Alonge also expressed gratitude to Gov. Yahaya Bello, for his benevolence to Kogi youths as demonstrated in appointing them to his cabinet.

The Chairman of the Council Electoral Committee, Mr Suleiman Farouk, described the exercise as peaceful and without any form of hitches.

Farouk noted that the office became vacant due to the resignation of the immediate past chairman, Mr Oladele Nihi.

He explained that Nihi resigned recently after his election in May 2017, prompting the need for another election to complete the tenure expected to expire in 2021.