The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria has condemned the recent attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel.

Mr Nadav Goren, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, made the condemnation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Goren explained that the continued attacks by Hamas had been against the civilians and security forces of Israel.

“On the morning of May 29, dozens of mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip on Israeli towns and villages, one of which detonated in a kindergarten.

“This is a continuation of Hamas and Islamic Jihad attacks which have included planted explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, and attempts to cross the fence border, committed arson and shootings at Israeli security forces.

“In response to the mortar fire from Gaza, Israel’s Defence Forces have targeted 35 terror objects in seven sites belonging to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip — military compounds, ammunition storage warehouses, naval targets and terrorist command centers.

“Israel views attacks on its residents with severity and will continue to act with determination to save lives and protect the security of its citizens, as any other country would.

“Hamas bears complete responsibility for attacks from the Gaza Strip.”

He added that the activities on the Gaza strip were terrorist activities geared toward eliminating the State of Israel.

“The events on the Gaza Strip border are not “popular demonstrations” but rather terrorist activities organised by Hamas, with Iranian funding, under the cover of which Hamas attempts to kill Israelis, kidnap soldiers, damage property and infrastructure, and realise its declared goal of eliminating the State of Israel.

“The absolute majority of those killed in attacks on the fence were Hamas operatives.

“Hamas has deteriorated the situation for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and used most of the funds it received for military build-up rather than investing in infrastructure for the public good.

“Time after time, Hamas had proven that it is willing to sacrifice the welfare of the population in the Gaza Strip in favour of its extremist ideology,“ Goren said.