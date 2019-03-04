



Israeli Government has expressed its willingness to partner with Osun State Government in the agricultural sector.

Shimon Ben-Shoshan, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, disclosed this when he paid visit to Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Government, at Osun State House, Asokoro Abuja.

Ben-Shoshan, during the visit, hinted that the Israeli Government had indicated interest to support agriculture in Osun State saying, “the state is an agrarian state and has fertile land for agricultural exploit,” which he said the government that he represented in Nigeria was ready to key into.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oyetola, Adeniyi Adesina, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo, quoted the ambassador as saying that the move was as a result of many giant steps taken by Governor Oyetola to attract investors to the state through his contacts as a businessman prior to his foray into politics.

It would be recalled that recently, the Saudi Arabia Government also had a delegation that visited the governor in a bid to invest in the state as well.

Governor Oyetola, in his remark, thanked and appreciated the Israel Government for her willingness to partner with the state government in the agricultural sector.

He stressed that the door of the state government is opened to every investor that is ready to partner with the state government.

The details of the Israeli Ambassador visit is already being worked out, and proper communication will be made to the public as at when due on the details of the agreement.