Israel is to partner with the Federal Government to address Boko Haram and other forms of insecurity, the President of Galilee International Management Institute, Prof. Joseph Shevel, has said.

He stated that the partnership will involve the institute devising and proposing to the FG intellectual peace road map that could bring an end to Boko Haram attacks and other forms of insecurity such as kidnapping, banditry and clashes between herders and farmers.

He spoke during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday on the partnership between the institute and Michael and Cecilia Ibru University.

He said the institute proposed a peace plan that brought to an end to the war between Eritrea and Ethiopia, which lasted for about 20 years and which led to the death of about 100,000 people.

He also said the institute played prominent role in stopping the war in c.

According to him, the institutions could replicate such in Nigeria.

Shevel said, “The most important thing is that we are willing to contribute to peace efforts between the government of Nigeria and Boko Haram.

“What is special about the proposal is that we are willing to contribute the know how and to teach them. We were involved in the days of the militants.

“One of the things for national security is peace. And the question is whether or not there is a chance to make peace with Boko Haram.

“Of course, Boko Haram, everybody knows, is one of the major problems of Nigeria. Is there any chance to talk to them and create peace?

“We now want to come out, with the university, a peace plan for Boko Haram.

“We are now marking 10 years of Boko Haram. Maybe it is time for them to think that this is the time we are opening an opportunity.

“This is the partnership that we are declaring today.”

The Executive Director, International Business Office, MCIU, Mr. Joseph Bitrus, said the reason for the proposal was not because there is no qualified security agencies in Nigeria but to complement the security apparatus in the country and enhance skills development as well as ability to understand new security threats in the world.

He stated that the partnership will involve acquainting the nation’s security apparatus with the latest security development such as robotics, artificial intelligence and drones, which could be used to address security concerns and war.

The Executive Director, Marketing and Strategy, MCIU, Annie Essienette, said the partnership was for the institutions to provide proposal for the framework for peace and national security and not to take away the work of the security agencies.