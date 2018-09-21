The Embassy of Israel in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Education, Christians United for Israel (CUFI) and other friends of Israel have flag off the 1st National Old Testament Bible Contest.

The contest which started earlier this month, is the first of its kind in both Nigeria and Africa at large.

A statement issued by the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria and signed by Nadav Goren, disclosed that the theme of the contest is “Living Peacefully in the Promised Land.”

“Peace and reconciliation is an important idea reflected throughout the Bible and feels particularly relevant today. We live in challenging times with conflicts at varying intensity levels in the North East, Middle Belt, South East region and in the Niger Delta. As we near elections here in Nigeria, these tensions are prone to show themselves more and more.

“Choosing this theme at this time is a clear message to Nigerians to be resilient in their opposition to violence throughout the electoral process and thereafter. The Bible contest will be in three stages.

“The first has stage will commence in October, 2018 in all states of the Federation and will be conducted via the internet. The winners from each state will then compete against each other in the geo political zone stage. The final will be a written exam consisting of 12 contestants selected from the different geo political zones and will take place in Abuja in November, 2018.”