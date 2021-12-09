The Senior Special Assistant on National Social Investment Programme to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ismaeel Buba Ahmed, has called on Nigerian youths to play active roles in the nation’s politics as the 2023 general election approaches.

Ahmed who is also a member of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the advice while speaking with Daily Independent after the youth summit of the party in Lagos.

He said that young people have ideas that can move the nation forward, adding that they should not sit behind and wait to be offered opportunities to contribute their quota to the development of the county.

He stated that APC has provided ample opportunities to participate in participate in the affairs of the party at the highest level, adding that the party has also created room for them to contest for elections.

Speaking on the objective of the retreat, Ahmed, who is also the National Youth Leader of the APC, said, “After the meeting of the National Youth Conference in June earlier in the year, we set up regional committees to lobby members of the party in every zone to include young people in the decision-making processes and structures of the party.

“We have done a lot of work; congresses have come and gone; the objective of the retreat is to look at the reports; see where there are gaps and how to fill them and things to be done and push on.”

He said that zonal youth leaders of the party were at the event, adding that committees have been set to mobilize young people to play active part in the affairs of the party and national politics.

Ahmed said that the youths would adopt lobby to achieve their objective, adding, “Lobbying is part of the strategies we are using; participation is also part of it. We have to encourage young people to participate in politics.

“They should not shy away from participating or think old people are entrenched in the party and governance. Nobody is entrenched; young people should participate; they need to be part of the process by pushing and growing in the party.”