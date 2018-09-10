Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has declared Tuesday, September 11, a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year, Hijra.

This was made known in a statement from the commissioner for home affairs, Adebisi Obawale, on Monday.

He said the public holiday will mark the new Islamic year which started counting from 622 AD after the migration of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) from Mecca to Medina in Saudi Arabia.

”The government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and enjoins residents of the state to continue living harmoniously and peacefully with religious tolerance and understanding.

”As we enter the Islamic New Year, we must not only celebrate but also strive, as part of what Allah commands us, to internalise the lessons and essence of the Hijrah as exemplified by uncommon patience and endurance of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the face of hardship,” the statement said.

While commending the Islamic faithful for their unalloyed support for his administration since inception, Aregbesola canvassed support during and after the upcoming gubernatorial election.

He also urged all Muslims to use the occasion to pray for a peaceful conduct of the election slated for September 22.

”We pray, and there is no doubt that the new year would usher the state into another era of economic prosperity, stability and peace and continuation of good governance.”