



A Muslim group, Jammaatul Tajjadid Islamy (JTI), has taken legal actions against the Kano State Government and the State Commissioner of Police, seeking the immediate prosecution of the controversial Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara.

Sheik Kabara is accused of an alleged blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed.

According to the application order filed by the Islamic sect, the sect wants the court to slam the order of the Mandamus on Kano Attorney General, Barrister M. A Lawan, and the State Police Commissioner, Samaila Dikko, to immediately arrest and prosecute Sheik Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.





The Islamic sect argued that the enormity of the allegations against Sheik Kabara is beyond Kano State Government to decide his fate alone.

The Order file number K/M 244/2021 and read by the legal counsel to JTI, Barrister Abubakar Tanko, explained that Sheik Kabara might have committed a capital offence that could only be cleared by a competent court.

The sect said: “We are instituting criminal charges against Sheik Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara according to State Panel code of 2020, which clearly spelt out a specific punishment for blasphemy.

“We are aware that the State Government lacks the legal power to suspend or even interfere in a case of alleged blasphemy until a competent court decides otherwise.”