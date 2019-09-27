<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has insisted that former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, must be held accountable for alleged stolen funds in Ekiti State.

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen on Friday by Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC.

The Islamic human rights organization chided the former governor for attempting to intimidate Ekiti State House of Assembly which has initiated the process of investigating his administration.

He said, “Fayose lives in a dream world. He has forgotten that power is transient. He has forgotten that permanent power belongs to the Supreme Creator. He still imagines that he has immunity. Ekiti State Assembly should call Fayose’s bluff. His days of impunity are definitely over.

“Imagine this ex-governor invading the state’s House of Assembly for ‘daring’ to initiate investigations into financial dealings in the state under him. We condemn that invasion. Fayose’s behavior is undemocratic, unparliamentary and therefore unacceptable. He should follow due process and respect the rule of law.

“Fayose was just showing his true colour anyway. He never had any respect for decorum. Was it not Fayose who invaded a high court in Ekiti and allegedly slapped a judge? Was it not Fayose who prevented operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from accosting Fani Kayode’s wife? Was it not Fayose who invaded a bank in Ekiti to compel illegal, unlawful and illegitimate payment to Fani Kayode’s wife?

“Fayose’s cup of impunity, illegalities and excesses is full beyond its brim. It is already spilling. His invasion of the Ekiti House of Assembly on 29th August, 2019 was an attempt to mop up. That attempt has failed. Fayose must account for the people’s money.”

MURIC likens Fayose to the proverbial vegetable seller for invading Ekiti State House of Assembly before an invitation could be extended to him.

“There is no other logical explanation for Fayose’s invasion of Ekiti Assembly than an attempt to foreclose investigations into his poor handling of the financial affairs of Ekiti State during his tenure as governor. Our people say ‘When a vegetable hawker is called but he responds by claiming that his vegetable is not from the dumpsite (even before he is accused), we must know that something is fishing’.

“Fayose can be likened to this proverbial vegetable seller. Haba! The House has merely deliberated over extending an invitation to him. That invitation has not reached him but as soon as he heard about it, he called the speaker to ask him if the report was true. That phone call itself was a dishonourable act. It was an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Ekiti State House of Assembly. It was most demeaning and highly condescending. The ex-governor acted far below his status.”

MURIC hailed the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly for standing firm on the House’s resolution to probe Fayose.

“We doff our hats for the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, the Rt. Hon. Afuye, for refusing to be intimidated by the ex-governor. The sanctity of parliamentary resolutions is unassailable and must remain so otherwise, democracy will become a political farce.

“We call upon honourable members of Ekiti House of Assembly to remain steadfast. It is not Ekiti citizens alone who are watching. Nigerians, nay, the whole world, are curious to know whether or not they will succumb to Fayose’s blackmail, accept his bribe or honourably insist on protecting the integrity of the House by standing on their resolution to probe Fayose.

“We remind the former iron ruler of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, that the game is up. Dictators can run but they cannot hide. If Fayose runs to the sea, the sea will be boiling. If he runs to the mountains, the mountains will crumble. There will be no hiding place for him. The long arm of the law will eventually catch him. The Pharaoh of Ekiti should therefore simply allow the law to run its normal course. The die is cast.

“In our closing remarks, we charge Ekiti lawmakers to be resolute. They must not put their tails between their legs and run just because Fayose barks. This is a battle they must fight to its logical conclusion for the sake of Ekiti citizens who entered Fayose’s ‘one chance’,” he added.