The Umar Bn Khattab Islamic Centre Kaduna has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the success of Hajj operations since his assumption of office.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by Sheikh Muhammad Suleiman, Chief Imam of the Centre, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

It said the leadership style of the President has infused financial discipline, self-reliance and efficient service delivery in the Hajj administration in the last five years.

The Center also appreciated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) under Abullahi Muktar for acquiring a permanent Head Office for the Commission.

“Relocating to the new office will go a long way in creating a conducive atmosphere for the staff of the Commission and will reduce the huge amount of money spent by the commission on rent.”

It added that the introduction of enlightenment programmes on Hajj rites on radio and television would help aspiring pilgrims to learn about their obligations before the exercise.

The centre noted that the introduction of the Hajj Savings Scheme by the commission would enable Muslims to gradually save for the journey in fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam with ease.